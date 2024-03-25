StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $8.68 on Friday. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $18.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

