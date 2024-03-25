StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
InspireMD Price Performance
Shares of NSPR opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.84. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 320.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InspireMD
About InspireMD
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than InspireMD
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.