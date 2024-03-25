StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NSPR opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.84. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 320.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InspireMD by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 298,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in InspireMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

