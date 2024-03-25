StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $322.75.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $349.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

