StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $497.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of American National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $30,616.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,887 shares in the company, valued at $464,985.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American National Bankshares news, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $30,616.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,887 shares in the company, valued at $464,985.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $29,628.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,836.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

