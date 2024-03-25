Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Lucid Group Call Options (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 121,780 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the average daily volume of 78,752 call options.

Lucid Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LCID traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,580,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,179,152. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lucid Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lucid Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lucid Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lucid Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,588 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

