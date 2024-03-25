Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $270.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 41.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

NYSE BA traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,982,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,560,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.60 and a 200 day moving average of $210.30. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

