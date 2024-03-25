Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $539.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $596.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LULU. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $496.59.

LULU stock opened at $403.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $304.19 and a one year high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $463.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after buying an additional 2,369,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

