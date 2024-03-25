Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,372,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 520,618 shares.The stock last traded at $16.01 and had previously closed at $15.89.

STER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $169.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 36.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sterling Check by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sterling Check by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

