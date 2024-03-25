Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 94.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.69. 444,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 126.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on STWD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

