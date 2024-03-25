Stantec (TSE:STN) Hits New 52-Week High at $117.21

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$117.21 and last traded at C$116.53, with a volume of 99860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$116.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$118.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$121.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.15.

Stantec Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$111.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 4.2467057 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total transaction of C$232,040.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Further Reading

