Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s current price.

SRAD has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Shares of SRAD stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.35. 264,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,770. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,918,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after buying an additional 1,040,085 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,638,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after buying an additional 909,933 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 830,887 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 343.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 339,360 shares during the period.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

