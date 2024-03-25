SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2024

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLFGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.161 per share on Sunday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund Price Performance

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing a diverse range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysiaand Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.