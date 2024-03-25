SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $86.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.98. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $86.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

