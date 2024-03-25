SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.75

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPHY. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,648.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

