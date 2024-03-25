SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $201.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.46 and a 200 day moving average of $185.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $203.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

