SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.85. 27,476,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 60,465,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Specifically, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,714 shares of company stock worth $2,598,723. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.90 price target (down from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The business’s revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 415.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 517.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,340 shares in the last quarter. Nvidia Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SoundHound AI by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,110 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

