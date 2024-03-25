SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. Mizuho decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.69.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $322.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average is $89.15.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,231,000 after buying an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.2% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

