Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Receives $9.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHCO shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE SHCO opened at $6.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.74. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHCO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

