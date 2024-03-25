SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.45. 9,228,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 57,270,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 250,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,797 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

