Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Down to $47.97

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.97, but opened at $46.98. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $47.31, with a volume of 141,853 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. TheStreet downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $184,773,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 688.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,618,000 after purchasing an additional 878,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,549,000 after purchasing an additional 831,423 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,626,000 after purchasing an additional 747,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

