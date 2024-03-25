Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $157.32 and last traded at $157.74. Approximately 785,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,143,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.76 and its 200 day moving average is $179.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 434,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,276,911. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after buying an additional 170,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 610,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

