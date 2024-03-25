Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Insider Gail Blain Purchases 50,000 Shares

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Free Report) insider Gail Blain bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.73) per share, with a total value of £264,500 ($336,728.20).

Smart Metering Systems Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SMS traded up GBX 0.84 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 952.84 ($12.13). 17,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,116. Smart Metering Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 574 ($7.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 971 ($12.36). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 947.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 804.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,669.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

Smart Metering Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.32 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $7.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is presently 27,272.73%.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company owns, installs, and manages carbon reduction assets. It also engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Featured Articles

