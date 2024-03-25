SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.4% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,655.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $151.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,252,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,610,390. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.28 and a 12-month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

