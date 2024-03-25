Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $36,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.34. 558,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,591. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.91 and a 200 day moving average of $130.78. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

