Sime Armoyan Purchases 351,000 Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 351,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,842,750.00.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 22nd, Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$162,150.00.
- On Friday, January 19th, Sime Armoyan sold 91,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$523,250.00.
Knight Therapeutics Price Performance
GUD stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.25. 478,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,910. The company has a market cap of C$547.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.28 and a 12-month high of C$5.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Knight Therapeutics
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
