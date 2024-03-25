Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0099

Siacoin (SC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $563.97 million and $27.16 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,376.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.84 or 0.00707406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00129550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00046221 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00062127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.00203264 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.00128413 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,777,715,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,752,084,026 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.