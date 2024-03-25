Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Up 0.3%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.19 and last traded at $78.93. Approximately 1,269,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,028,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shopify Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 877.10 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

