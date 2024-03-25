Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,641 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 159,064 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $60,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $2,090,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.46. 2,229,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,722,040. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

