Shearwater Capital LLC Sells 1,508 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Shearwater Capital LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shearwater Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,292,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,953,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,860,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,037,000 after acquiring an additional 792,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,486,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,002,000 after purchasing an additional 597,958 shares in the last quarter.

DFIV traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.43. 413,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,245. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

