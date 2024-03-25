Shearwater Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Shearwater Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of BATS DISV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 193,111 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

