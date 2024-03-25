Shearwater Capital LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,399,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,871,000 after buying an additional 1,827,421 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,761,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,470,000 after acquiring an additional 148,967 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,666,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,352,000 after acquiring an additional 749,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,243,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,875,000 after acquiring an additional 519,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,122,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,128. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.