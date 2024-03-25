Shearwater Capital LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Shearwater Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,510,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,100,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.85. 593,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,458. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.