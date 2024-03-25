Shearwater Capital LLC Has $49.02 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Shearwater Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 38.9% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Shearwater Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $49,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,990. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $31.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

