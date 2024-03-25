Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Oppenheimer

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.22.

SHAK stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.54, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.81. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $110.90.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares in the company, valued at $52,429,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,379 shares of company stock worth $10,228,398. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

