ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $762.96.

NOW opened at $774.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $767.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $677.11. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $427.01 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

