SentinelOne’s (S) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.04.

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.63. 1,332,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,460,164. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.71.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,243.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 941,329 shares of company stock valued at $22,894,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,464,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,868,000 after acquiring an additional 482,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,084 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $171,765,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SentinelOne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,642,000 after acquiring an additional 162,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

