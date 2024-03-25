Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.3 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.08. The company had a trading volume of 103,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.64.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

