Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $481,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Argus increased their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.07.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.08. 248,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,421. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.24 and its 200-day moving average is $218.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.80 and a 1 year high of $256.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

