Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,522 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Comcast by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,369,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $264,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.54. 4,779,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,163,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

