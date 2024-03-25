Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $947,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after buying an additional 1,998,078 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $133,439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.96. 629,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,645. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.