Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $882,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $183.54. 178,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,649. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.90 and a 12 month high of $185.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

