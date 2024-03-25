Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of G. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Genpact by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 275,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 169,389 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 105,454 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $10,510,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 313,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,359. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

