Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 501.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.46. 1,713,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,594,890. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $203.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.