Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $363,374,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after buying an additional 3,296,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,976. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.35.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.