Sendero Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 145.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,932 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.9% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $57.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,275,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,243,162. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $201.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

