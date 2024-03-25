Sendero Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,417,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,438. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.10. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.05.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

