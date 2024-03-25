Sendero Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises about 1.3% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in CBRE Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,532 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,521 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,416,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 26,570.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,314,000 after purchasing an additional 797,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $96.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.85. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

