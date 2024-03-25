Sendero Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 1.1% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $508,684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,163,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after purchasing an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.50. The stock had a trading volume of 442,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,300. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.60 and its 200 day moving average is $376.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.41 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.94.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

