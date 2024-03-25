Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,492,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3,490.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,233 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9,839.3% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,888,000 after acquiring an additional 694,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,965,000 after acquiring an additional 608,406 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,629. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $146.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,721.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

