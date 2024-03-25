Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semrush from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of SEMR opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,213.21 and a beta of 1.56. Semrush has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $37,071.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,097,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,331,357.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $98,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $37,071.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,097,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,331,357.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,490. Corporate insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 1,232.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

